Police arrest chase suspect in Los Angeles area

May 10, 2017

Police pursued a white pickup truck in the Los Angeles area Wednesday evening.

The driver, a man wearing a white graphic T-shirt, a hat and jeans, got out of the vehicle and complied with police commands. Officers took him into custody and searched him.

He was speaking on his cell phone when he got out of the truck.

Prior to stopping, the truck was driving very slowly on residential streets.

The reason for the pursuit is unclear.

