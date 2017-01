Slices of Pizza Hut pizza. (Photo: Indi Samarajiva via Flickr)

How does a week of pizza for dinner sound?

For the next 6 days, Pizza Hut customers can save 50 percent off online orders.

The company says it is offering the deal to ease the pain of the "holiday shopping hangover" that consumers might feel as they kick off 2017.

