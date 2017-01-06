PHOTOS: Wash. firefighter rescues dog from frozen lake

A 4-year-old labradoodle named Duke has a close call with an icy lake west of Seattle, Jan. 5, 2017. A firefighter was able to pull him out safely. (Photo: Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A 4-year-old labradoodle named Duke has a close call with an icy lake west of Seattle Thursday.

First responders with Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue were able to pull the dog to safety, but not before Lt. Bill Green took the cold plunge himself.

Responding to a call of a water rescue at Island Lake, Green and others found it was a dog stranded in the partially frozen lake about 18 feet offshore.

Duke's owner said the family had recently moved to a house on the lake and Duke had been outside playing the family's daughter when he decided to check out the lake.

Using a special hook, Green was able to pull Duke out of the water he'd been in for about 25 minutes. He was taken home for a warm bath.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue reminds humans not to venture onto frozen lakes as the ice can be thinner than it may appear.

