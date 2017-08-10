Pentagon: Military bases can shoot down drones

Get your dad something fun and affordable this Father's Day. (Photo: DBPOWER)

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon has reportedly authorized certain military bases to shoot drone drones considered to be a threat to the base.

Pentagon officials confirmed to the Military Times that classified orders were sent to 130 bases.

As part of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2017, military installations are permitted to fire on drones inside the US, as long as the situation meets certain criteria. The attack has to be authorized by the Secretary of Defense, the base has to be inside the borders of the United States, and the base must be related to nuclear deterrence, missile defense or national security in space.

But previously, the FAA has said that firing on a drone is the same as firing on a passenger aircraft, as they're both license and considered aircraft.

Today the FAA issued a statement about the Pentagon's change in policy:

The 2017 enacted National Defense Authorization Act gave the Departments of Defense and Energy authority to mitigate drones in specific environments and to coordinate with the FAA to safeguard the national airspace system. The FAA is in the process of coordinating with these agencies as the legislation requires.

