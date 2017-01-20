Parking spot for sale: $74,000

Real estate brokerage firm is selling a single parking space for $74,000 in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo: WCBD)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - $74,000 goes a long way in some parts of South Carolina, but it will only get you a place to park in downtown Charleston.

Domicile Real Estate Brokerage is selling a single parking space near King Street for $74,000.

The listing says the space is 100 square feet and describes it as "your chance to buy your very own private parking space in the heart of downtown Charleston."

