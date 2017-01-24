Parents cross-examine own children in child cruelty trial

Therian Wimbush

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Opening statements kicked off the child cruelty trial in Gwinnett County, Georgia, where two parents are defending themselves against allegations that they withheld medical attention from one son who now has cancer, and locked another in a closet for two years.

The prosecution called their first four witnesses Tuesday morning, including the defendants’ two sons, who are named in the alleged child cruelty charges.

Therian and Recardo Wimbush, a former Georgia Tech football player, face several counts of child cruelty, and Tuesday, they faced their accusers—their sons, who are now 16 and 10. They testified in an undisclosed room within the courthouse and that was televised live in the courtroom.

Therian, who decided to defend herself in her green Gwinnett County Jail outfit, instead of street clothing, cross-examines the State’s first two witnesses, each beginning with, “Hi handsome!”

Her oldest son was 12 when he started living in the basement, he said under oath—first, he said, of his own choice—choosing going to the basement over spanking as punishment, But, then he said, he was locked in the closet without any books or toys. He was left alone all day for two years, he continued, with only a mattress, box spring and a jar to urinate in.

He remembered, he said, wearing a tank top and underwear, for the entire duration in the closet. And could not recall taking a shower while in the closet after the lock was put on the door in 2012, he said. He said that he was fed peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal, rice, beans, tuna. He was getting milk, but that had stopped, he said.

There was no light in the closet and the window was painted over, so he couldn’t see much, he testified.

“I just laid down in my bed,” he said of what he'd do all day. He could hear his siblings yelling and having fun. "I just wished I could be upstairs and be a part of it."

His mom cross-examines her son, asking him if he was in the basement for lying? He replied, “Yes.”

According to him, he took a DVD player and book from upstairs without asking and then lied about having them.

“I didn't want to face the consequences for taking the book,” he said. “I [lied] because I never wanted to get into trouble.”

Emotions started to surface when Therian spoke her last words to her teenage son, “I love you, handsome.”

She immediately snatched a tissue from the defense table and covered her face.

Following the eldest Wimbush child, Gwinnett County Chief Assistant District Attorney Dan Mayfield called the defendants’ 10-year-old son to testify.

He, too, did so via TV monitor in the courtroom.

He testified about a lump on his abdomen going untreated and that his parents did not take him the doctor, even though he had told them that it was “itchy.”

“It got bigger and changed colors,” he testified.

That lump has since been diagnosed as malignant skin cancer. And he is undergoing treatment, including a surgery to remove it. However, it has since returned.

Mayfield also called Lee Ann Chancey, an attorney and the 10 Wimbush children’s guardian ad litem, as well as Patricia Boone, a case worker with the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

They testified that the Wimbush children did not see doctors or receive immunizations because of religious beliefs, stemming from what Therian called, “her interpretation” of the Old Testament.

They also both testified on behalf of the Wimbush children whom they interviewed both inside the home and outside.

Boone recalled meeting the eldest Wimbush son in their home in 2014. He was very unkempt, she said.

“His hair was long, unwashed, uncombed. His nails were long and jagged. His skin was very dry. He spoke very softly and had no expression on his face,” she said.

“He didn't seem upset or happy,” she recollected. “He walked wobbly.”

Chancey testified that during her interview with the oldest son, he said he was locked in the room because he touched three of his siblings inappropriately.

“He did not appear to have any recollection of ever having done that,” Chancey said. Rather, it seemed like he was told that he had done that, she continued to testify to her conversation with him.

The eldest Wimbush son also told Chancey that he “absolutely wants to go back home to his parents.” Furthermore, she said, he blames himself for his family being apart.

Defending themselves

The Wimbush parents are facing seven counts of cruelty to children, including four counts in the first degree and three counts in the second degree; and will, for the duration of the trial, represent themselves.

“In my experience, it’s never a good idea,” WXIA's Vinnie Politan, anchor and former attorney, said.

They’ll cross-examine the witnesses against them. That means they will have the chance to cross-examine their teenage son, the alleged victim in this case.

“It’s in the Constitution, you have the right to face your accuser. And in this case, the accuser is their own son,” Politan, a former attorney, said.

Jury selection started and finished on Monday for the Gwinnett County couple accused of locking their son in a room for almost two years.

After questions about topics ranging from corporal punishment, to involvement to children, and medical experience, Gwinnett County Chief Assistant District Attorney Dan Mayfield and the two defendants, Therian and Recardo, narrowed a pool of 60 potential jurors down to 12, with two alternates.

Police charged the couple after discovering their 13-year-old son, the oldest of 10 children, had been imprisoned in their Buford, Ga., home—after DFCS received an anonymous tip on June 15, 2014.

Case workers went to the home and found the teenager confined to a small room that was locked from the outside. Inside the room was a box spring, mattress and a large plastic jar, which was used a toilet.

He and his nine younger siblings were placed in DFCS.

An investigation uncovered that the boy was locked in the room for the last two years, with no access to books, toys, school or to his siblings. He was fed and allowed to leave the room from time to time to use the restroom.

According to the criminal arrest warrant:

“Therian and Recardo justified [the boy's] treatment in Juvenile Court by saying [he] molested three of the younger siblings. [The boy] stated that he was locked in the bedroom located in the basement for taking the family DVD player and lying about it.”

Police said the parents—who were arrested in 2005 on simple battery charges, according to Gwinnett County Jail records—complained the boy had tried repeatedly to run away from home.

Recardo played football at Georgia Tech from 1999-2002. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2003, and played in the pre-season.

Court will resume at 9 a.m., Wednesday morning with more witnesses for the prosecution—potentially six more. Then the defense will start to call their witnesses, including their eight other children.

