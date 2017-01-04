Orkin: Top bed bug cities in 2016

Bed bug. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Pest control company Orkin has released its latest top 50 bed bug cities list.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where it performed the most bed bug treatments in 2016.

Baltimore Washington, DC Chicago New York Columbus, Ohio

Phoenix ranked 26th and was down three spots from last year.

Portland, Oregon was dead last. Orkin also noted an overall increase in bed bug treatment. The rankings included both commercial and residential treated areas.

Check out the full list on Orkin's website.

