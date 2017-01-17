One document you don't want to live (or die) without

(Photo: KARE 11)

Health Care Directives are growing in popularity across the country, but the vast majority of us have yet to fill one out. According to Honoring Choices Minnesota, about a quarter of the population reported completing one in the most recent survey, and that jumps to 35 percent here in Minnesota. If you have yet to start, here are some basics.

What is a Health Care Directive?

It's a legal document, but you don't need a lawyer to fill one out. In fact, you can download a directive for free from many sites. Honoring Choices Minnesota has two versions available: a Short Form Directive and a Long Form Directive.

This tackles the most basic question at the center of every Health Care Directive: Who do you want to be your agent? Your agent is the person who will make medical decisions for you if you can't. Many times people choose a spouse, relative or close friend as their agent. No matter who it is, just make sure it's someone who both knows your values and who can make challenging decisions in a stressful situation.

"If you think about it, this person will be asked to make decisions in a very tough time," said Karen Peterson, Executive Director of Honoring Choices Minnesota. "Some people simply want to sit at the bedside and hold your hand. They don't want to be making decisions with the doctors."

What is a Long Form Directive?

This allows more space and more direction for you to put your end of life wishes in writing. Many people choose a long form directive to indicate whether they want doctors to attempt CPR or clearly indicate "Do Not Resuscitate". There are a variety of decisions you can also consider, including whether or not you want to donate your organs and whether or not you would want various forms of life support.

Directives can also be expanded to include personal preferences, if at all possible, including whether you'd choose to die in a hospital, at home, or in a hospice facility. You might also indicate who you would ideally choose to be by your side, and whether you'd like certain music, prayers or other comforts in your final days. Many people also include information on the type of funeral or memorial service they prefer.

You can be as detailed as you want in your directive but there are many details, especially medically, which you may not be able to plan for or anticipate. That is why choosing an agent and having wide-ranging conversations are key.

"We don't know what technology is going to be available," Peterson said. "So it's much better to spend time talking about what brings quality and value to your life."

How Do I Make it Official?

Once you complete your directive, make sure you sign and date the document. According to Minnesota law, It must be notarized or witnessed by two other adults (not including your agent). You do NOT need a lawyer to fill it out or file it.

Even after it is official, your agent, family and doctors still need access to it. Give copies to everyone who should know your wishes and re-examine your choices at least every five years.

"More often (than five years) if you have a diagnosis or an illness that you're working with," Peterson said. "You want to make sure what's written down reflects your current values and wishes."

When Should I Begin Thinking About a Directive?

It doesn't matter your age, a Health Care Directive could be critical at any time in your life. Many times these decisions arise after unexpected accidents or other sudden events, that is when a directive can really help both you and your family.

Honoring Choices Minnesota and The Convenings both have additional materials you can use to get started or begin the conversation with loved ones.

(© 2017 KARE)