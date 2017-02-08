Officers save man who jumped off bridge

Man recieving treatment after jumping over bridge in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo: WOWT)

OMAHA, Neb. - A Nebraska man is alive after leaping into the Missouri River thanks to several Omaha police officers.

"He was definitely fighting for his life. As soon as we got over the levy wall, you could hear the gurgles of 'help!" explained officer Bradley Canterbury.

Just moments earlier, witnesses said they saw the man praying on the pedestrian bridge before he jumped into the frigid waters.

"The panic starts to set in and you can see that on his face," said Canterbury.

He and his partner officer Greg Kinnaman knew they'd have to try a different approach.

"The current was strong enough that as he was coming closer, we had to go along with him down the shore," said Kinnaman. "I just happened to find a large branch."

