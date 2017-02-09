North Carolina woman found tied up in shed

Shed where North Carolina woman was held captive. (Photo: WRAL)

RAEFORD, N.C. - A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a woman tied in a shed behind his mother's Raeford home.

Gary McNair, 52, appeared in court Wednesday.

Tara Baker, the woman McNair is accused of kidnapping, was in court as well. Baker said McNair was drunk at the time, and she thought she would lose her life during the incident.

"He dragged me to his mother's house and his mother's shed," she said. "His momma told him to let me go. After his mother closed the door, this fool dragged me in the shed and had a rope like you tie a hog. He had me tied here to my legs and put the damn chain around me and was going to have me in the barn. He was trying to hang me up like you do a damn hog, until the sheriff came and heard me hollering and let me go."

