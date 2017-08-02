Need a job? Amazon is hiring in droves.

People standing in line in hope of obtaining a job from Amazon. (Photo: Chris Pollone)

Internet giant Amazon is adding 50,000 and workers to help pack and ship the things we order online every day.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined up at locations across the country Wednesday hoping to be hired on the spot during what's being called "Amazon Jobs Day."

Amazon is offering what it calls competitive pay and premium benefit packages, including health insurance, company stock and tuition assistance.

"We do a lot to make sure we set up people for success here," said Amazon Vice President Jon Olson. "We invest a lot in training we ask that people come here with a commitment to making the customer experience great."

It's not just Amazon that's hiring.

The nation's largest retailer, Walmart, plans similar jobs events this week, and Macy's says it will add 80,000 workers by the end of the year.

Read more: http://on.today.com/2vkaAtk

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM