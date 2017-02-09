Near-drowning victim meets 'angel' who saved him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A close call at a Kentucky marina has a boater calling the young woman who saved him his "angel."
James Durrett slipped and fell into the water Tuesday evening.
"I was in the water about an hour before I started hollering," said Durrett, who added that he slipped into the frigid water while checking on his boat at the marina. "From my waist down, I couldn't feel nothing. My hands were so cold, I couldn't hold anything. It was a pretty desperate situation. I hate to think that I gave up but I did."
While Durrett was fighting a silent battle, Lauren Rager perked up from her home.
"I said, 'Someone is crying,' and so I ran outside and I heard, 'Help me, help me,'" she said.
That's when her nanny, Sarah Thompson, came out to see if there was anything they could do.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2ls2XIL
Copyright 2017 WAVE
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs