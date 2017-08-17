National Parks Service ends ban on disposable water bottles

Backpack with disposable water bottle. (Photo: ThinkStock)

The National Parks Service has moved to discontinue a previously implemented ban known as the "water bottle ban."

According to NPS, the policy was put in place in 2011 as a way to eliminate sales of disposable water bottles. But only 23 of the 417 National Park sites had implemented the policy.

The National Park Service says it will continue to encourage recycling disposable plastic water bottles, and the use of free water bottle filling stations located at visitor centers and trail heads at the 417 national parks in the U.S.

