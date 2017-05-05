NASA reveals the real 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

NASA releases images from Hubble Telescope. (Photo: NASA)

NASA has released stunning new images of some galaxies far, far away.



Images from the Hubble Space Telescope show this cluster of several hundred galaxies is called "Abell 370." It's located approximately 4 billion lightyears away from Earth.

Hubble’s newest and final "Frontier Field" image shows just how vast and crowded our universe is when it looked deep into a tiny portion of the sky. Thanks to Hubble’s superpowers, scientists estimate there are some 2 trillion galaxies in the universe. Using Hubble data, scientists are also learning about a real "guardian of the galaxy," something called dark matter, one of our universe’s biggest mysteries.

NASA released these pictures ahead of the new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" movie which hits theaters this weekend.

