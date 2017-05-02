Naked Chicken is back at Taco Bell, as chips

Naked Chicken Chips are coming to Taco Bell on May 11. (Photo: Taco Bell)

Naked Chicken is returning to Taco Bell, but in chip form.

The nationwide menu offering debuts on May 11.

The Naked Chicken Chips — marinated and seasoned all-white-meat chicken -- come with nacho cheese dipping sauce.

“The world wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Naked Chicken, and neither were we,” Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's chief marketing officer, said.

Six pieces cost $1.99 and 12 pieces go for $2.99 and they're also available in a $5 Box, including a burrito supreme, crunchy taco and medium drink, for a limited time.

Naked Chicken Chips are an offshoot of Naked Chicken Chalupas, which began in in January and was available for a limited time.

The Taco Bell ads for that item featured the Council For Eating Fried Chicken The Same Way You Always Have, which mocked traditional chicken dishes. The group that described itself as "dedicated to the preservation of traditional chicken values" is back to promote the Naked Chicken Chips.

Taco Bell has an estimated 7,000 locations across the U.S. and another 250-plus internationally.

The chain is part of Yum! Brands, which was trading at $66.01, up 26 cents or less than 1%, shortly after the market opened.

