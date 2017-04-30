Multiple fatalities reported as floods, tornadoes hit Midwest, Texas

Cars and damaged material is seen piled up at a local car dealership that was destroyed when a large tornado hit the area near Canton, Texas, on April 29, 2017. (Photo: Larry W. Smith, EPA)

Multiple deaths are reported and numbers could rise Sunday after tornadoes and floods ripped through the Midwest and Texas on Saturday.

At least one person in Missouri was killed Saturday as heavy thunderstorms and rain pummeled parts of the Midwest, causing flooding and tornadoes.

A woman was swept away by flood waters Saturday near Clever in southwest Missouri, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Troopers responding to a call for help rescued a man traveling with the woman.

The state reported nearly 100 evacuations and nearly three dozen rescues by late afternoon. The governors of Missouri and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency.

In an update late Saturday evening, Canton, Texas, Fire Department Captain Brian Horton said that as many as 5 people may have been killed as tornadoes ripped through Van Zandt County, but crews were working to assess the situation, according to WFAA-TV.

East Texas Medical Center confirmed to WFAA that at least 49 people were treated for injuries and that number could go up.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox says at least one tornado hit Canton, about 50 miles east of Dallas. He says tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas.

WFAA said a car dealership in the area sustained significant damage, and damage was also reported near Emory, Texas.

The storms span from Oklahoma to Ohio and are expected to continue through Sunday in some areas. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings in multiple states along the storm's path.

In Southwest Missouri, local emergency management officials are preparing for the worst. The land there is saturated from earlier rains. In Branson, Mo., lake levels are already high.

Federal meteorologists said creeks and streams are quickly flooding and roads may soon become impassible. Hail, heavy winds over 60 mph and tornadoes may also accompany the storm.

Up to 6 inches of rain could fall in Springfield and Branson. Some areas of Missouri could see as much as 8 inches.

Erin Hedlun, a spokeswoman for the Greene County Office of Emergency Management said the agency is preparing for a "worst-case scenario but hoping for the best."

