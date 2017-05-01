Mother survives being shot 9 times; police search for suspect

One of nine bullet holes a mother from Wisconsin endured during a shooting in front of her relatives house. (Photo: WTMJ)

MILWAUKEE - Police in Milwaukee are searching for the person who shot a woman nine times as her children looked on.

The family identified the victim as 40-year-old Tori Jones. Her mother, Diane Roberson, said Jones was shot nine times while sitting in her van outside a relative's home.



"My grandchildren said that they saw this guy come out the alley of where my granddaughter lives, and he approached the van," Roberson said.



According to Roberson, her daughter was sitting on the passenger side of the van when she was shot. Roberson said doctors were able to remove eight bullets, but one still remains in her body.

