Moose breaks through window well, gets trapped in basement

HAILEY, Idaho - An Idaho family got quite the surprise over the weekend when they woke up to find a moose in their basement.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the cow moose broke through the window well of a home near Hailey, Idaho and ended up trapped in the basement.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to herd the moose up the stairs and out the front door. Unfortunately, the moose had other ideas, charging the officers several times, according to officials.

Ultimately, the officers had to sedate the moose to safely remove it from the home.

Once the large animal was sedated, it was carried up the stairs and into the street, where it woke up groggy, but free.

