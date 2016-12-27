Mom 'slowly dying' inside kills self, baby after posting on Facebook

The York County Coroner's Office said Monday's murder-suicide occurred at this Shrewsbury Township home. (Photo: Ted Czech/York (Pa.) Daily Record)

YORK, Pa. — Just before 11 a.m. Monday, a Shrewsbury Township, Pennsylvania mother wrote a lengthy message on her Facebook page saying she loved her son, but she had been "slowly dying inside. I'm confused, just torn down, hardly ever go out in public anymore, don't socialize with people."

Two hours later, police discovered both dead in their home.

Based on a tip, Pennsylvania State Police were sent to the house in a small cluster of homes on Baltimore Street near Cedar Lane to check on Sheri Shermeyer, 40. They found her in bed with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."

Police also found the body of her son, John Shermeyer, who turned 1 earlier this month. He had been suffocated.

Shermeyer's Facebook page contains a mix of messages of despair and inspiration, and many photos of her smiling baby.

Christmas night, she updated her cover photo with a sign reading: "Sometimes what you're most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free."

On Monday, she wrote of her despair, her marriage, and the loss of "family, friends, pets, jobs."

She also wrote of her intentions to kill herself.

The response was swift, with comments of support for her well-being. Others started expressing concern for her and her child's welfare.

About two hours later, people asked for someone to check the house.

Shermeyer's neighborhood is in the village of Seitzland, an old railroad town bisected by a strip of the York County Heritage Rail Trail, near Glen Rock.

Police went to the house at about 1 p.m. The York County Coroner’s Office was sent to the home just before 2 p.m.

Coroner Pam Gay said Shermeyer's husband was not home at the time of their deaths, but arrived at about the same time as police.

On Tuesday, police said they continue to investigate, including whether there were any signs of trouble beyond the Facebook post.

The autopsies are scheduled on Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

'Just reach out'

Doug Claborn is an EMT for 25 years who lives in the area, although wasn't part of Monday's emergency response.

He said emergency responders spent about six hours on the scene.

He called the murder-suicide "tragic."

"It was a day after Christmas, so she was apparently going through this during the holiday season," Claborn said.

There are those who will help anyone feeling suicidal, he said. "By golly, just reach out, there's resources."

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The Lifeline, a network of more than 160 crisis centers, provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day for anyone in distress at 800-273-8255. Visit the website for more information.

