Mom charged with capital murder in daughter's stabbing death

Krystle Villanueva booking photo. (Photo: Hays County Jail)

KYLE, Texas - A 24-year-old Kyle, Texas woman has been charged in connection to the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter on Thursday afternoon.

Hays County Jail records state Krystle Villanueva has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said it received a call around 12:50 p.m. Thursday regarding an assault at a home along Willow Terrace in the Green Pastures subdivision.

The first officer on the scene found a 58-year-old Hispanic male with multiple stab wounds. The victim told the officer that Villanueva had stabbed him and that her 5-year-old daughter was also injured during the assault. Officers entered the house and found the girl dead.

Villanueva was taken into custody while the male victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Online records at the Hays County Jail state Villanueva is being held on combined $1.1 million.

The sheriff's office is expected to release additional information at a briefing Friday afternoon.

