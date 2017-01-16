Shooting erupts at MLK park in Miami

Eight people were shot Monday afternoon at a Miami park, disrupting an otherwise peaceful afternoon commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., police said.

Five minors and three adults were shot around 3:40 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, Miami-Dade police said in a statement. Several more were injured as a shooting sparked a stampede out of the park, which had wrapped up celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day a couple of hours before, The Miami Herald reported.

Most of the shooting victims, ranging from ages 11 to 30, are in stable condition or were released for minor injuries, but one victim, a 20-year-old man, is listed in critical condition, police said.

The park was evacuated when police arrived to investigate. They detained two people for questioning and seized two firearms, but police don't know if there are other suspects at large.

"Our primary concern is the safety of the community," Miami-Dade detective Daniel Ferrin said. "Therefore residents are encouraged to remain indoors until the investigation has concluded."

Th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade, one of several across the country honoring the civil rights leader, finished a few hours earlier. It was followed by the Pan-African & Caribbean Family Festival at the park, though it is unclear whether the shooting had any connection to the festival.

USA TODAY Network