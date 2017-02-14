KPNX
Melting snow floods pipeline camp creating problems for protesters

Ice and snow turned to water and mud creating some problems for DAPL protesters at Ocesti Sakowin camp in North Dakota.

Bo Evans, KFYR (NBC) , KPNX 11:07 AM. MST February 14, 2017

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. - The last few days have brought a change in North Dakota temperatures, and it's causing changes at the Dakota Access protest camps.

"It's flooding. They're beds are actually flooding, so just helping people move out, people are going up the hill," says protester Mimi Salvador.

Some lower portions of the camp are covered in up to five inches of water. That means some challenges for cleanup crews, but in some cases it's made things easier.

"It's easier to get some of the structures up because they were iced down and they're starting to come up a little easier," said Hans Youngbird Bradley, cleanup coordinator.

