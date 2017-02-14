Melting snow floods pipeline camp creating problems for protesters

Campsite for protesters have melted snow, mud and flooding issues at DAPL protest site in North Dakota. (Photo: KFYR)

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. - The last few days have brought a change in North Dakota temperatures, and it's causing changes at the Dakota Access protest camps.

"It's flooding. They're beds are actually flooding, so just helping people move out, people are going up the hill," says protester Mimi Salvador.

Some lower portions of the camp are covered in up to five inches of water. That means some challenges for cleanup crews, but in some cases it's made things easier.

"It's easier to get some of the structures up because they were iced down and they're starting to come up a little easier," said Hans Youngbird Bradley, cleanup coordinator.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kP9Wya

(© 2017 KPNX)