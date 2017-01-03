Megyn Kelly joins NBC News as anchor for new daytime and primetime shows

Honoree Megyn Kelly speaks onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Fox News star Megyn Kelly will join NBC News to anchor a new daytime news program and a primetime magazine show, the network announced in a release Tuesday.

Kelly's departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O'Reilly.

Her 12-year stint with the network has been marked by upheavals and personal attacks on the campaign trail.

In the past two years, Kelly has weathered personal attacks from Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and last summer she played a behind-the-scenes role in the ouster of Fox News founder Roger Ailes after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

With NBC, Kelly will become anchor of a new one hour daytime program, according to a release from the network.

The show will air Monday through Friday at a still-to-be-determined time.

According to a release, the multi-year agreement will also put Kelly at the anchor desk for a new Sunday evening news magazine show. She will also become an "important contributor" to the network's breaking news, political and special events coverage.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

The network said details about Kelly's news programs will be released in the coming months.

