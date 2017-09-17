McDonald's manager stabs attacker in the chest, police say

A McDonald's fast food restaurant sign is seen. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI, This content is subject to copyright.)

A manager at a McDonald's in Des Moines was attacked Sunday and defended themselves by stabbing the attacker in the chest, Des Moines police said.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the McDonalds at 22644 Pacific Highway South.

Police say a group of five people refused to leave the restaurant. When the manager approached them, one or more people in the group attacked. The manager pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the people in the chest, police said. That person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police said all people involved remained at the scene and were cooperative with police.

No other details were immediately available.

© 2017 KING-TV