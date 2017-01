McDonald's restaurant on October 24, 2013 in Des Plaines, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

McDonald’s has announced a major McCafé overhaul.

The fast food giant will launch a nationwide brand upgrade that targets rival Starbucks.

McDonald’s will be adding $12,000 espresso machines, seasonal coffees and treats, and environmentally friendly coffee beans.

The company is hoping to attract the growing number of coffee and snack consumers.

