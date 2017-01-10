Man shoots at wife, daughter after bite stolen from his grilled cheese

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) - A stolen bite out of his grilled cheese sandwich led a Maryland man to fire a shot inside his house and barricade himself for hours.
Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He says the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house.
The wife and daughter fled the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m.
No one was injured.
The department said in a news release Monday that 55-year-old Daniel Blackwell has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses. Online court records don't list a lawyer for Blackwell.
