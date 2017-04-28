Man sentenced for shooting woman while trying to rape her 6-year-old child

Nathaniel "Nate" Hunter

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - A man who shot a mother five times in an attempt to rape her 6-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Nathaniel "Nate" Hunter, 34, received the punishment following his conviction for the crime that occurred in 2014.

Hunter was convicted of first-degree burglary, attempted murder, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He received 45 years on the burglary charge and received concurrent sentences on the remaining charges. Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper Jr. imposed the sentence. These crimes are classified as violent and are "no parole" offenses.

The crime occurred in April of 2014. According to police, the child and her mother were awakened during the night at about 3 a.m. to find Hunter in the bedroom of their West Columbia, South Carolina apartment while armed with a .40 caliber pistol. Hunter was dressed in black, wearing a ski mask and hoodie to shield his face. He ordered the mother and child to remove their clothing at gunpoint. Once the child removed her clothes, her mother lunged at the intruder in an attempt to take away the weapon. A struggle ensued and the mother was shot five times in multiple areas of her body. Bleeding profusely, the mother continued to restrain Hunter to prevent him from reaching her daughter. She grabbed off his stocking cap and hoodie as she forced him out of the residence. Hunter fled the scene.

The mother and her daughter were able to reach a neighbor's apartment where a 911 call was placed at 3:08 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to find the mother collapsed on the neighbor's floor. She was transported to Palmetto Richland Trauma Unit where she underwent life saving surgery.

Investigators from the West Columbia police department processed the scene. The stocking cap left at the scene was sent to SLED and forensic analysts were able to develop a DNA profile from the cap. The DNA was entered into CODIS and Hunter was a match according to law enforcement.

West Columbia police, along with SLED and the Richland Sheriff's department arrested Hunter four days later. When they arrested Hunter, he had fresh abrasions to his face . He was in possession of a stocking cap that was identical to the one left at the crime scene. Law enforcement also processed a cell phone which revealed photos of Hunter wielding a .40 caliber Glock.Testing done by SLED determined that the fired bullets at the crime scene were from a .40 caliber Glock.

The phone also revealed numerous searches by Hunter on the topic of DNA evidence and testing. Days after the crime, Hunter began making phone calls to SLED, SC Department of Probation and Parole in an attempt to have his DNA removed from the database. His profile was originally placed in the database following a 2003 conviction for possession of burglary tools. Law enforcement also says that he had a conviction for indecent exposure following a 2010 offense involving a child.

At the time of the attack, Hunter was out on bond charges of murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Fairfield County.

During the trial the mother and daughter, now age 9, testified in detail regarding the home invasion, shooting, and attempted sexual assault.

The mother addressed the court and asked for Hunter to receive a lengthy prison sentenced due to the emotional scars her daughter carries. She said that Hunter has "forever stolen her daughter's security and innocence."

