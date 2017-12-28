Man donates eye to help with medical research

Nate Blum with his artificial eye. (Photo: WOWT)

A Nebraska man hopes his story inspires others to become organ and tissue donors.

Nate Blum's right eye has not worked since he was an infant due to glaucoma, so he decided to have it removed and donate it to science.

"In my case, not only did I donate the eye, which was atrophied muscle and no good to a recipient, it did serve the need for medical, education and research. It can help train tomorrow's doctors to treat conditions better," said Blum.

The eye is already being studied at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"There are more applications for using the tissue, for research, education and diagnostic purposes. We respect the tissue because of people like you who create awareness. We appreciate the commitment," said UNMC researcher Dr. Michael Punsoni.

Nate Blum hopes his story will prompt others to be organ and tissue donors, especially since he received donor tissue in preparation for his new prosthetic eye.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2Cdgvl5

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM