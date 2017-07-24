Maine community cleans up for free gram of cannabis

GARDINER, Maine - If you visit the city of Gardiner, Maine you may notice a little less debris along the streets and sidewalks.That's because dozens of people spent a sunny Saturday collecting trash all over town.
The incentive? Free marijuana.
"Bring us back the full trash bag, and we give them a gift of cannabis," said Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana in Gardiner.
Gardiner was one of the towns considering a moratorium on the sale of recreational marijuana before the statewide moratorium was approved.
"Gifting" marijuana is currently legal in Maine.
