Los Angeles police searching for possible kidnapping suspect, victim

Police in Los Angeles are looking for a man they believe may have kidnapped a woman late Sunday evening in south LA.

The man is described as a 6-foot, 200 pound Hispanic man in his 20s, according to police. The woman is also Hispanic.

They may be in a light gray four-door sedan -- possibly a Chrysler 200 -- with a Texas license plate starting with the digits "763".

Witnesses told police they heard someone yell for help around 11:50 p.m. Sunday near the 110 and Manchester Avenue.

They saw the car drive west on 79th Street, reverse and stop facing west when the man got out of the driver's side door and approached the woman, who was walking east on the south sidewalk of the street.

Witnesses said he grabbed her and carried her to the vehicle, opening the front passenger door and putting her inside.

He got in the driver's seat and she opened the passenger door, but was pulled back inside before the car drove off westbound on 79th Street.

If you have any information about the incident, you can call Los Angeles police at 1-877-527-3247.

