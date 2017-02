April the giraffe (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Thousands of eyes are on a giraffe as she’s about to give birth.

Watch anytime here

April, a 15-year-old giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park outside of Binghamton, N.Y., is due to give birth at any time, and thousands are watching on the park’s live giraffe cam.

(© 2017 WTSP)