Las Vegas police release body cam footage from concert shooting

Police released body camera footage from first responders at the shooting in Las Vegas. WARNING: This footage may be upsetting for some viewers

Associated Press , KPNX 10:13 AM. MST October 04, 2017

Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled, "They're shooting right at us," while officers shouted, "Go that way!" Officials played the video at a news conference Tuesday.

Stephen Paddock killed nearly 60 people and wounded hundreds more as he opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino onto a crowd at a country music concert. He killed himself before police stormed his hotel room.

