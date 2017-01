Photo: Thinkstock

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch are teaming up to create a new at-home booze brewer.

This new appliance will churn out beer, spirits, cocktails and mixers.

While there is no prototype, yet, the newly joint venture could mean creating at-home brewed version of Anheuser-Busch’s domestic beers.

