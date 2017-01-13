Jack Daniel's launches whiskey-flavored coffee

Jacks Daniel's launches a new whiskey-flavored coffee (Photo: Submitted)

Whiskyin' up a coffee cup is nothing new, but Jack Daniel's has found a way to do that without getting you fired from your job.

The folks behind the brown liquor that's famously made down in Lynchburg have partnered with World of Coffee to create the new Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Coffee. It has the "authentic taste and aroma of Jack Daniel's" according to World of Coffee president/roast master Charlie Newman.

What it doesn't have is any alcohol, so you can have a cup and then get back to the table saw in your basement.

Available though the online store at jackdaniels.com, it sells for a hefty $21.95 for an 8.8-ounce tin. It joins other licensed products, like whiskey-flavored pecans, in the Jack Daniel's merchandise juggernaut that saw the company expand out of Lynchburg for the first time and build a brick-and-mortar store in Nashville last year.

