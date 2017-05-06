It's free comic book day

Saturday is a big day for comic book fans.

It's the 16th annual Free Comic Book Day and this year 2,300 participating comic book shops worldwide are expected to give away more than 5.7 million comic books.

Many shops also will host community events such as costume contests, drawings by guest artists, creator signings, raffles, door prizes, photos with costumed characters and other activities.

"Free Comic Book Day is shaping up to be quite an event," said event spokesman Michael Moccio. "With such a broad range of titles this year tying into major properties like Guardians of the Galaxy, Wonder Woman, Rick & Morty and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, new and existing fans alike will find something they'll want to keep up with throughout 2017."

For this year’s event, 37 publishers, including Dark Horse Comics, DC Entertainment, IDW Publishing, Image Comics and Marvel Comics, are offering 50 exclusive titles and editions.

Here are some of the stores participating in Free Comic Book Day in the Phoenix area:

1602 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ, 85016

24 West Camelback Road Suite G

Phoenix, AZ, 85013

806 South Ash Avenue

Tempe, AZ, 85281

5801 West Glendale Avenue

Glendale, AZ, 85301

5140 West Peoria Avenue

Suite 100 and 102

Glendale, AZ, 85302

9393 North 90th Street

Suite 119

Scottsdale, AZ, 85258

To find more participating stores, visit here.

