iPhone calculator + hidden backspace feature = Internet freakout

What if I told you the iPhone's calculator app let you backspace through numbers?

It started with a tweet on May 2, when a user under the handle @censoredialogue pointed out iPhone owners can backspace through numbers by swiping on the display.

Here's how it works: let's say you type a bunch of numbers and you get the last couple wrong. If you swipe left or right on the display where the numbers sit, the calculator will delete the last numbers you typed.

It's a feature that's been available on the iPhone for a pretty long time. According to this Apple support post from September 2010, an iPhone owner poses the question, with another forum poster noting the swipe of the display. That would date the calculator swipe back to at least iOS 4, which launched in June 2010.

A quick Google search also turned up similar links from several years ago showing users how to swipe on the calculator to backspace.

So why is everyone freaking out about this now? Judging from the reaction to the tweet, which has nearly 34,000 likes, it seems there were still a lot of iPhone owners who never knew this feature existed.

To those who no longer have to clear their calculators and retype numbers, happy backspacing!

