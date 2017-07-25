KPNX
Instagram crash survivor: 'I don't blame anybody'

18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Patrick Nelson, KSEE (NBC) , KPNX 4:02 PM. MST July 25, 2017

LOS BANOS, Cal. - An 18-year-old California woman is behind bars after live-streaming herself driving in a car crash that killed her sister.

California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was also drunk while driving.

The suspect's sister, 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez, was ejected and killed.

Her friend, 14-year-old Manuela Seja, was injured, but survived.

Authorities say neither of the two had on seatbelts.

"She was brave, and she was smart. Honestly, I did see her as successful in the future," Seja said of her late friend.

