Instagram crash survivor: 'I don't blame anybody'

LOS BANOS, Cal. - An 18-year-old California woman is behind bars after live-streaming herself driving in a car crash that killed her sister.
California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was also drunk while driving.
The suspect's sister, 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez, was ejected and killed.
Her friend, 14-year-old Manuela Seja, was injured, but survived.
Authorities say neither of the two had on seatbelts.
"She was brave, and she was smart. Honestly, I did see her as successful in the future," Seja said of her late friend.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2tzri3J
© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs