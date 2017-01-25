'I couldn't stop pulling the trigger': Murder suspect recounts shooting

Joshua Alberts is accused of first-degree murder in a shooting at Whispering Pines apartments in February. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho - A jury is deliberating the fate of a Boise man accused of gunning down his girlfriend's ex-husband in an act prosecutors described Wednesday as "an execution."

Joshua James Alberts, 39, is facing a first-degree murder charge for killing Joshua Warren at the Whispering Pines apartment complex in Boise, Idaho.

The prosecution described the shooting as the result of an elaborate plot to lure the victim to the complex, where Warren was waiting with a gun and three loaded magazines.

Alberts admitted to shooting Warren a dozen times in the face, head, chest and back during the Feb. 20, 2016 encounter, but insisted on the stand Wednesday he had planned to simply confront the other man about interfering in Alberts' relationship. The defendant described "incessant, non-stop" harassment from Warren, who he blamed for tumult in his relationship with Briana Bliss, the mother of Warren's sons.

"It had boiled over at that point," he said. "I figured it was enough, it was time to talk to him."

Joshua Alberts (Photo: KTVB)

The morning of the shooting, Alberts said he told his girlfriend he had to run an errand, then drove by Warren's parents house to see if he was there. His car was gone.

Alberts brought with him a 9mm Glock, but told the jury he didn't believe he would have to use it.

"I didn't think it would get that far," he said.

Alberts said he returned to the apartment complex, where Warren was due at noon to pick up his sons, to wait for the victim to arrive. As he waited, he placed the gun into a holster on his hip.

Alberts said he had considered shooting at the other man "if he came at me" during the conversation.

"If I had to use it, I would fire one round and hit him in the gut," he said. "At least that would maim him, but it wouldn't kill him."

As Warren pulled into the complex, Alberts stepped out of his car and waved him down. He said the victim braked abruptly, rolling down his window and cursing at the defendant.

As Warren reached to unbuckle his seatbelt, Alberts said, he stepped back into a shooting stance and raised his gun.

Warren spotted the handgun and "flattened himself against the seat," the defendant said.

Then Alberts opened fire.

He emptied the 14-round clip, hitting Warren a total of 12 times.

"I don't know what happened. I couldn't stop pulling the trigger," he said. "It was over in a flash."

Warren's car, still in drive, rolled forward onto the curb.

Alberts said he got back in his own vehicle and drove back through the complex to his girlfriend's apartment, where she was waiting for Warren to show up.

"I said, 'Josh isn't coming for the kids,'" Alberts recounted. "She said 'What do you mean?' and I said, 'You don't have to worry about him anymore.'"

Undated photo showing Joshua Warren and his sons (Photo: Courtesy of Faith Jorgensen)

Although Alberts said he asked Bliss to stay inside the apartment until police arrived, she ran out to Warren's car, where she opened the door to see his blood-spattered body.

The defendant described a rush of anger, shock and adrenaline after the shooting -- as well as moments when he considered shooting himself or pointing his handgun at arriving officers to force them to kill him.

"It hit me -- I was looking at the scene. I had just taken this guy's life," he said.

But prosecutors argue Warren's death came as no surprise to Alberts. Prosecutor Jeff White described Alberts as calm and calculating as he formulated his plan and set a trap for Warren, a man he deeply hated.

"In that plan, Josh Warren wasn't leaving that car any other way than in a body bag," he said.

The prosecution pointed to the steps Alberts took to ensure that Warren -- who had no set custody agreement with Bliss, and often traveled back and forth between Boise and California with little notice -- would be at the complex to pick up his sons at a particular time.

White described a trip to Hawaii that Alberts had promised Bliss they would take. Although the couple was set to leave the day after the shooting, Alberts had not bought plane tickets, booked a hotel or made any other arrangements, although Bliss had arranged for Warren to take the boys the week she and Alberts would be gone.

A tearful Bliss testified she was totally in the dark about the fact that Alberts was lying about the Hawaii trip.

She said he fed her specific details about their hotel and rental car up until the day of their supposed departure. Alberts said he had canceled the Hawaii trip without telling his girlfriend as a test to see whether she was actually invested in their relationship.

"In hindsight, a terrible idea," he testified.

But prosecutors say Alberts was just trying to make sure his target would be where he wanted him, noting the defendant gave Bliss $100 to offer Warren if he would come pick the children up early, arriving at the complex at noon.

"It was a fake trip, that whole trip was a lie," Prosecutor Kai Wittwer told the jury. "It was merely a mechanism, a vehicle to get Josh Warren to the apartment."

Wittwer said witnesses to the shooting described Alberts as calm and precise as he unloaded on Warren, contradicting Alberts' assertion that he had lost control.

The first shot hit Warren in the chin as he looked at Alberts', cutting straight back to his brain stem and likely killing or incapacitating him instantly, the prosecution said. Alberts kept shooting, even though Warren was unarmed and still seatbelted into the car.

"He knew what he was doing when he did this," Wittwer said. "He was precise, and he fired shots to kill."

Jurors were instructed that they could consider second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter if they decided the shooting did not fit the requirements for first-degree murder.

Alberts' attorney Eric Rolfsen insisted the crime was "manslaughter at worst," arguing the defendant was gripped with fear after hearing numerous accounts of Warren acting violently. If the shooting was premeditated, the attorney argued, Alberts would have picked a better place to spring his trap than a busy parking lot on a sunny Saturday -- a venue that all but guaranteed multiple witnesses.

Rolfsen said Alberts "snapped" and opened fire when he felt felt threatened by Warren's move to get out of the car.

"It appears that this had gotten out of hand in the heat of passion," he said.

But White rejected that idea, painting Alberts as a "jealous man who was desperately trying to control his relationship" with Bliss after she told him she still had feelings with her ex-husband.

"There was never an intention to talk," he said. "There was an intention to kill."

(© 2017 KTVB)