How you can help NASA study Earth's atmosphere

GREENBELT, Md. - Millions will have their eyes to the skies for the rare cosmic event taking place on August 21.

Scientists and amateur star gazers alike are anxious for a phenomenon that hasn’t happened in nearly a century.

The total solar eclipse will pass across the U.S. and 14 states will be able to witness a it. Even though Arizona is not one of the 14 states in the eclipse’s path of totality, you will still see a partial eclipse.

You can even download NASA’s app called GLOBE Observer to take part in environmental observations.

“You can be a NASA scientist for a day and be a part of this huge citizen’s science project helping NASA better understand our atmosphere,” said NASA scientist Dr. Alex Young.

NASA warns that it’s very important to never look directly at the sun.

“You can get a pair of safety solar eclipse glasses," NASA scientist Dr. Ivona Cetinic said. "They’re going to allow you to experience this beautiful sight to the full extent.”

For eclipse information, maps and safety: https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/

To learn more about the GLOBE program: https://observer.globe.gov/

