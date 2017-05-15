How to protect your computer from ransomware attack

Ken Colburn with Data Doctors said he recommends that computer users use an "off-site" security storage service to protect their data. (Photo: Dana, Joe)

An Arizona cybersecurity expert says the latest “ransomware” attack that hit hospitals and government agencies across the globe was especially nasty because it did not require computer users to click on something first. Computer systems often become vulnerable to a virus because the user clicks on an unknown link or email attachment.

"This particular assault did not require any users to do anything. They (the suspects) were able to take advantage of a known backdoor," said Ken Colburn of Data Doctors.

He says the attack should serve as a warning to personal computer users to update their security settings, download the most recent versions of their Microsoft or Apple operating systems, and to use backup storage systems.

"If you don't have a backup, you either pay the ransom or you lose everything,” Colburn said.

A traditional backup such as an external storage drive may not be enough, he added.

“If you have a traditional backup and get attacked, anything that's plugged in (to the computer) at the time that you are hit also gets encrypted,” Colburn said.

Computer users should keep external storage devices unplugged. They should also consider using an online backup service. 12 News found three common services that received strong ratings: Carbonite, Barracuda Networks and Keep It Safe.

Colburn says he uses a motto of "Three, Two, One" to remind people of best storage practices.

"You want three copies of your data, on at least two different devices, with at least one of them being offsite. That is the absolutely best way to protect yourself," Colburn said.

