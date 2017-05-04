How the FAA prevents airline pilots from flying drunk

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

Airline captain Thomas Cloyd and his first officer, Christopher Hughes, were scheduled to fly from Miami to Phoenix, carrying 127 passengers.

Getting to their flight, there was a brief argument at the TSA checkpoint when Cloyd refused to toss his Starbucks coffee at security.

The plane pushed off from the terminal, and before takeoff, it was ordered back to the gate, where Cloyd and Hughes both failed breathalyzer tests. This was July 1, 2002.

It was discovered that the two shared 14 beers and shots just hours before.

It's rare a commercial airline pilot would risk flying while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but it has happened a few times since then.

The FAA's blood alcohol content limit for pilots is 0.04. The average BAC for driving a car is 0.08.

The FAA also requires pilots to abstain from drink for eight hours before flying.

Pilots are randomly tested to help enforce these rules.

Breaking these rules means a pilot could lose their license.

