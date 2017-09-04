How real is the threat of nuclear war with North Korea?

This undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency via KNS on March 7, 2017 shows the launch of four ballistic missiles by the Korean People's Army (KPA) during a military drill. (STR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: STR, This content is subject to copyright.)

How many of you remember the made-for-TV movie ‘The Day After?’ It aired in 1983 during the Cold War with Russia.

The movie was controversial at the time and was preceded by a warning from one of the actors detailing the graphic images and topic that would be addressed.

More than 30 years later, our country once again finds itself in a conflict involving nuclear weapons.

“I think any level of concern and fear, when it comes to worrying about the possibility of a nuclear war, is a reasonable one,” said ASU professor Daniel Rothenberg.

As co-director at the Center on the Future of War, Rothenberg has studied and teaches about the topic and potential fallout from a nuclear war. He also believes the chances of a nuclear attack on U.S. soil is remote.

“Take a deep breath, avoid the hysteria and thought that war is imminent,” said Rothenberg.

As relations between the U.S. and North Korea continue to decline and with both countries’ leader taunting and challenging the other, the threat of some sort of attack seems to increase.

The main difference between the threat with Russia back in the 80s compared to North Korea now is the number of weapons. Neither country has anywhere near what the U.S. and Russia did back then.

Jeff Kubiak is a retired Air Force pilot who flew the B-1 bomber during the Cold War era.

“When you are sitting on top of an aircraft full of nuclear weapons, your life is serious all the time,” said Kubiak.

The former pilot does not believe a war of any kind is imminent and believes the biggest threat would come to Americans stationed in South Korea before a nuclear attack would take place at all.

© 2017 KPNX-TV