Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

Smoke from the wildfires in California and Montana has created hazy conditions and low visibility here in Colorado.

The moon was basically orange overnight, and visibility was so low at Lookout Mountain it looked almost like a storm was coming in.



More than one million acres of timber are burning in the western United States, and upper level winds are pushing smoke from Montana to Colorado.

It’s hard to visualize, but this look from the GOES-16 satellite imagery does a pretty good job of showing just how much smoke there is.



A look from above this morning. GOES 16 shows all the smoke across the region. #COwx pic.twitter.com/yr6I3zBsX9 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 4, 2017

The smoke extends all the way to the central plains states, and visibility is down to just a few miles.

The National Weather Service says if you're sensitive to "particulate matter," you should stay inside and keep your windows closed.

It might be hazy here in Colorado, but it will still be warm Monday, though the temperatures will plunge for Tuesday.

Smoky skies from fires in the Pacific northwest. Very warm temps, with a few showers/storms possible late this afternoon & evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/mcYJKasbsZ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 4, 2017

