ATLANTA - A Boeing 757 with a new Delta Airlines logo sits on the tarmac following the company's emergence from bankruptcy at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport April 30,2007 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Delta Airlines flights in the U.S. were grounded Sunday evening due to automation problems.

A spokesperson for Delta said technical teams are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

International flights were not affected.

Last Sunday, United Airlines issued a ground stop for about two hours after the airline suffered IT issues.

