Girl Scouts celebrates 100 years of selling cookies with new flavor

This year will mark 100 years for the group's biggest fundraiser.
To honor the occasion, the Girl Scouts are introducing a new flavor: S'mores.
The new cookie will be available in select markets during the 2017 cookie season along with traditional flavors like Thin Mints and Samoas.
Nearly a million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program and generate $800 million in sales in the average season.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs