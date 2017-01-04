KPNX
Girl Scouts celebrates 100 years of selling cookies with new flavor

Girl Scouts turns 100 and marks the year with a new cookie flavor, S'mores.

12 News , KPNX 11:10 AM. MST January 04, 2017

This year will mark 100 years for the group's biggest fundraiser.

To honor the occasion, the Girl Scouts are introducing a new flavor: S'mores.

The new cookie will be available in select markets during the 2017 cookie season along with traditional flavors like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Nearly a million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program and generate $800 million in sales in the average season.

