Georgia couple charged with death of 8-month-old son

A Monroe County couple is behind bars on murder charges after the death of their 8-month-old son.

A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a child death at the Monroe County Hospital emergency room around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The child was identified as 8-month-old Sanchez Usser Jr. and investigators say the child had visible bruising on his chest and stomach.

The infant’s body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy and the parents were charged the following day after being interviewed by investigators.

Sanchez Dyron Ussery, 25, and Latorrica Allen, 23, both of Forsyth, are charged with felony murder and child cruelty.

They are currently being held without bond.

