George Strait putting together Harvey benefit

KHOU 6:31 PM. MST August 30, 2017

Texas native and country music superstar George Strait is helping out victims of Harvey.

Strait announced on Twitter that he's putting together a benefit concert.


He didn't release details of the concert, but he says he's working with the country music community, so you know it's going to be good!

