AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Two people were found inside a Xytex Corporation facility after ingesting liquid nitrogen, according to an Augusta Fire Department release.

Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 3:51 p.m., the release states. Firefighters found Richmond County Deputy Greg Meagher unresponsive inside the building.

Then they found a female Xytex employee in a side portion of the building. Firefighter pulls the employee and Deputy Meagher out of the building where they were then taken to the hospital, the Augusta Fire Department says.

Before firefighters arrived, three deputies were at the Xytex facility and complained of difficulty breathing. They were all taken to the hospital.

Augusta Fire Department Hazmat crews shut off liquid nitrogen tanks. However, that has not been ruled as the cause of the accident. No firefighters were injured.

