From refugee to educator: Teacher gets remarkable gift from Ellen

PORTLAND, Maine - In true Ellen fashion, the talk show host and comedian changed the life of yet another person, this time a teacher from Casco Bay High School in Portland, Maine.

Ekhlas Ahmed was originally a refugee from Darfur, Sudan and came to the United States with her family when she was 12 years old due to the Darfur Genocide.

Ekhlas said she learned English by watching Ellen's show every day after school. She's now an English teacher at Casco Bay High School, a student in grad school and an activist.

She works two jobs to help pay off her student loans, but Ellen couldn't help but step in after hearing her moving story.

Grab the tissues and watch below:

