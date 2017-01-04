Food trends could make it easier to eat healthy in 2017

If you vowed to be healthier in 2017 -- food trends might make it easier.

Stores are offering more organic foods as well as antibiotic-free and hormone-free options.

Pinterest predicts jackfruit will be the next big meat substitute.

The Whole Foods trend list says consumers will start eating more purple vegetables.

Experts also say riced cauliflower, plant waters and fermented foods will be popular this year.

(© 2017 KPNX)